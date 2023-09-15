Rishi Sunak promises to ban ‘dangerous’ XL bully dogs by end of the year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

American XL bully dogs will be banned by the end of the year following a series of attacks, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister made the promise after it emerged a man has died after being attacked by two dogs – suspected to be bully XLs – in Birmingham and following a video of another attack that went viral when an 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.

Mr Sunak said: “I share the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen. Yesterday we saw a another suspected XL bully dog attack, which has tragically led to a fatality.

“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on.”

He said he has ordered ministers to bring together police and experts to define the breed of dog behind these attacks so they can then be outlawed.

“We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year,” he said.

“These dogs are dangerous, I want to reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to keep people safe.”

Downing Street denied the Government has taken too long to ban American XL bully dogs.

Asked whether ministers had “dragged their heels” on commencing work to outlaw the breed, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I wouldn’t accept that. I think we’ve obviously been doing some policy work on this and you heard from the Home Secretary recently about how to take this forward.

“Clearly this breed of dog isn’t defined in law so it’s right to take the time to consider the best way to put an end to these horrendous attacks that we’re seeing.”