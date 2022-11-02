Rishi Sunak: Migrant situation is ‘serious and escalating problem’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has said the migrant crisis is a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation and backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.

He said she has taken “significant steps” to address the problem of overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing facility in Kent.

Listing her actions, he told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions: “Since September 30, more hotels with 4,500 new beds, appointing a senior general to control the situation at Manston and, indeed, increasing the number of staff there by almost a half.

“These are significant steps that demonstrate that we are getting a grip of this system.

“But this is a serious and escalating problem. We will make sure that we control our borders and we will always do it fairly and compassionately, because that is the right thing.”