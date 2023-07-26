Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak promises to act ‘as swiftly as possible’ as he’s heckled at blood inquiry

The Prime Minister acknowledged governments have let down victims for decades at the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 26 July 2023 14:50
Campaigners gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Campaigners gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims to be authorised by Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak vowed to pay compensation to victims of the “appalling” contaminated blood scandal “as swiftly as possible” as he acknowledged their decades of suffering.

The Prime Minister faced heckling from individuals affected as he was questioned at the Infected Blood Inquiry over the delays in setting out a full payment scheme.

Thousands of people died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Sunak recognised that the scandal is not just about “historic wrongs”, accepting that every four days someone dies as a result.

Asked by inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC if he understands if justice delayed is justice denied, he said victims have been “let down for decades by successive governments”.

Recommended

“The Government is committed and I am committed to acting as swiftly as possible,” he told the hearing in Westminster.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in