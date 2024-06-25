Four men arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Rishi Sunak’s home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Prime Minister’s constituency home in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire Police said.

The men were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The force added that the men included one 52-year-old from London, one 43-year-old from Bolton, one 21-year-old from Manchester, and one 20-year-old from Chichester.

They remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property and defecating in a lake.

The group said the action was a “parting gift” for the Prime Minister and the Conservative Government.

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.