What the papers say – June 30

The publication of the annual “sovereign grant” report showing how much the monarchy cost the public is one of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror reacts to the revelation that the royals cost taxpayers £102.4 million last year, telling them to “reign it in”.

The Daily Mail covers another aspect from the report, writing that Buckingham Palace “buried” a “bullying” inquiry against the Duchess of Sussex towards staff.

The Daily Express adds that a palace insider has responded to reports that between 2011 and 2015 Prince Charles accepted up to 3 million euros (£2.5 million) in cash stuffed in bags from a Qatari Sheikh for his charity. The aide reportedly said it would “not happen again”.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries a report that housing providers have been “cashing in” on houses for the vulnerable.

The Sun‘s front page says friends of the late Dame Deborah James have urged “big-hearted Brits to push her Bowelbabe fund past £10 million as the ultimate ‘thank you'”.

The privatisation of NHS care accelerated by Tory policies a decade ago has corresponded with a decline in quality and “significantly increased” rates of death from treatable causes, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, allies of Boris Johnson fear an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over partygate risks will become a “kangaroo court” by relying on “hearsay evidence”, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times‘ front page carries comments made by the Bank of England governor that inflation will hit the UK economy harder than any other.

Metro has the latest from the war in Ukraine, reporting that the US has promised to send 100,000 troops to the Russian border as Nato invites Finland and Sweden to join.

And the Daily Star says Nasa scientists have been left baffled over a “mystery spacecraft” that crashed into the Moon, leaving an “odd crater”.