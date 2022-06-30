What the papers say – June 30

The papers react to the news that the running cost for the royal family for 2021-22 was £102.4 million.

PA Reporter
Thursday 30 June 2022 06:20
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The publication of the annual “sovereign grant” report showing how much the monarchy cost the public is one of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror reacts to the revelation that the royals cost taxpayers £102.4 million last year, telling them to “reign it in”.

The Daily Mail covers another aspect from the report, writing that Buckingham Palace “buried” a “bullying” inquiry against the Duchess of Sussex towards staff.

Recommended

The Daily Express adds that a palace insider has responded to reports that between 2011 and 2015 Prince Charles accepted up to 3 million euros (£2.5 million) in cash stuffed in bags from a Qatari Sheikh for his charity. The aide reportedly said it would “not happen again”.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries a report that housing providers have been “cashing in” on houses for the vulnerable.

The Sun‘s front page says friends of the late Dame Deborah James have urged “big-hearted Brits to push her Bowelbabe fund past £10 million as the ultimate ‘thank you'”.

The privatisation of NHS care accelerated by Tory policies a decade ago has corresponded with a decline in quality and “significantly increased” rates of death from treatable causes, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, allies of Boris Johnson fear an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over partygate risks will become a “kangaroo court” by relying on “hearsay evidence”, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times‘ front page carries comments made by the Bank of England governor that inflation will hit the UK economy harder than any other.

Metro has the latest from the war in Ukraine, reporting that the US has promised to send 100,000 troops to the Russian border as Nato invites Finland and Sweden to join.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says Nasa scientists have been left baffled over a “mystery spacecraft” that crashed into the Moon, leaving an “odd crater”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in