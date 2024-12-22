Kate planned carol service with help from Lady Gabriella Windsor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Kate invited Lady Gabriella during the summer to join her team organising her annual Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey which featured a host of stars.

The event was dedicated to those who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities, and the princess’ gesture to the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent echoed this theme.

A source said about Lady Gabriella: “She was very touched and grateful to the princess to be asked to contribute to her very special concert, and that she felt honoured to do so.”

Kate is understood to have been incredibly grateful for her contribution.

Lady Gabriella’s husband financier Thomas Kingston died on February 25 from a head injury and a gun was found near his body at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

A coroner concluded in October he took his own life and during the inquest his widow warned about the effects of drugs used to treat mental health problems after the hearing was told Mr Kingston was prescribed drugs following complaints of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

Lady Gabriella, also known as Ella to her friends, supported Kate and played an advisory role with the organising team around the music performances that featured during the service.

The carol service was staged on December 6 and featured performances by Paloma Faith, jazz singer Gregory Porter, singer-songwriter JP Cooper who performed with the Soul Sanctuary Choir and new singing talent Olivia Dean.

Kate and William were joined by their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, aged six, who all held candles during the service, as did the other guests who included members of the monarchy.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, lit a candle as did Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former rugby league star Rob Burrow who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motor neurone disease.

Readings were given by actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming gold medallist Adam Peaty.

The service will be broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, screened on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and will feature three films about the stories of people and organisations who have inspired, counselled and comforted others in their times of need.

Kate has recorded a voiceover for the start of the programme, reading extracts from a letter she wrote about love and empathy that was included with the event’s order of service.

She will say: “The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

“It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

“Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”