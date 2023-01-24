Prince and Princess of Wales thank Jacinda Ardern for ‘friendship and support’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked outgoing New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern for her support for them over the years.

William and Kate issued a tweet addressed to the leader on Tuesday, saying her friendship had been valuable particularly after the Queen’s death last year.

Writing on their official Kensington Royal account, they also expressed “best wishes” for Ms Ardern’s partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, and four-year-old daughter Neve.

The royal couple said: “Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death.

“Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C.”