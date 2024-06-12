William to head to Germany to cheer on England in their Euro 2024 Denmark clash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales is to travel to Germany to cheer on the England men’s football team as they face Denmark in the Euro 2024 tournament.

William, president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s side in their second Group C stage match at the Frankfurt Arena on June 20 – the day before his 42nd birthday, Kensington Palace announced.

The heir to the throne, who visited the squad to wish them good luck on Monday before they left for Germany, faced criticism in 2023 for not attending the England women’s team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney.

It was the first time the Lionesses had reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team had competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

William presented shirts to the England men’s squad at the start of the week when he made a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis’ advice, who suggested the players “eat twice the amount” to secure their bid for Euros glory.