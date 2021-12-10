William and Kate’s Christmas card photo shows smiling family in Jordan

The couple and their three children are smiling and looking relaxed.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 10 December 2021 15:23
The photo was taken while the family were in Jordan earlier this year (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family in Jordan

William is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to wife Kate, with the couple resting a hand on the other’s knee.

Prince George eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, sit next to their parents, while three-year-old Prince Louis is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan earlier this year, but did not say what the nature of the trip was, when exactly it took place, or who was behind the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey last week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Last month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall went on an official tour to Jordan and Egypt, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations.In the photographer, the Cambridges and their children are smiling and look relaxed in casual outfits.

William is wearing a khaki green T-shirt and beige shorts, while Kate has on a long-sleeved, full-length green dress.

George tones in with his parents in a camouflage print T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, while Charlotte looks summery in a blue and white gingham dress.

Louis is sporting a blue and white stripy T-shirt and light-coloured shorts.

The image was released by Kensington Palace and posted on the couple’s social media accounts with the caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

