Prince of Wales has no plans for formal investiture ceremony

The Prince of Wales has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged.

William’s father was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

During the elaborate ceremony the Queen placed a coronet on Charles’ head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders, and he pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

The investiture ceremony of the then-Prince of Wales in 1969 (PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first visit to Wales since receiving their titles, travelling to Anglesey where they made their first home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, and is focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

A royal source said in the aftermath of the Queen’s death: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”.

The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people”.

Large crowds surrounded Holyhead Marina to greet the royal couple.

The Princess of Wales meets members of the public during her visit to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

Among those waiting patiently for hours was four-year-old Theo Crompton – wearing his school tie and uniform – who was rewarded with the chance to present a bouquet of pink roses to Kate and also meet William.

His mother, Rebecca Crompton, 35, said: “We were actually on the way to school when I changed my mind and decided to bring him down here for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“And now he has just met the future king. Today’s visit is history. We had to be here.”

GP Hannah Sanders, 36, husband, Ed, 35, and their 12-day-old son Tomos, from Menai Bridge, were also in the crowd as Kate spotted Mrs Sanders cradling her newborn.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mrs Sanders said: “She asked me how old he was and how he had been sleeping. She said she remembered having George here on the island when he was this sort of age.

“She told me to enjoy the time together and promised that sleep does get better.”

Michelle Challis-Jones, 50, from Holyhead, also spoke briefly to Kate who stroked the dog she was carrying, named Ollie.

Kate receives a posy of flowers from four-year-old Theo Crompton (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Challis-Jones said: “She said he keeps you warm, he’s like a hot water bottle. She was talking about her dog and they could have fun on the beach together.”

William and Kate were warmly welcomed by onlookers and received several rounds of applause and cheers.