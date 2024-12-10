Prince of Wales reveals Christmas plans during visit to regiment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he will celebrate Christmas with 45 people this year, admitting he is “not ready” for the festive season.

Prince William was attending a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

William, the Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas at Charles’s private estate in Norfolk.

As part of the visit, William sat down and chatted to soldiers and their families before handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

He was presented with two cards the children had made for him, as well as a portrait drawn by Karson Heighway, 10.

William put the picture, drawn with crayons on a sticky note, in his pocket, laughing: “I look like I have five nostrils.”

Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, discussed her role within services welfare with William before talking about their dogs.

“We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham,” Mrs St Clair-Lewis said.

“He said there will 45 of them under one roof for Christmas.

“He didn’t say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table.”

Her husband, Sgt Alun Lewis, had previously attended an Army course with William in 2006.

“It was a crew commander course when he did his stint in the Army,” he said.

William was asked for parenting advice from Megan Ireland and Cpt Ed Ireland, the parents of the youngest attendee – five-week-old Rupert Ireland.

Cpt Ireland said: “He said he wasn’t giving us advice.

“He was asking us about the sleepless nights and said they get better.

“He said best of luck, it will all be fine.”

William admired the woollen jumper, knitted in the colours of the regiment, worn by Rupert.

The royal spoke to families, dressed in Christmas outfits, on 10 tables – remarking that he liked the festive jumpers.

“I will have to get one,” he said.

Sgt Sam Murray, who has served with the Mercian regiment for 20 years, spoke to William as son Karson drew his portrait.

“He asked what my children wanted for Christmas,” Sgt Murray said.

“He said he is not organised himself.”