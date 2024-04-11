Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

William and George spotted in first outing since Kate’s cancer announcement

The pair attended an Aston Villa match together on Thursday evening.

Rosie Shead
Friday 12 April 2024 00:29
The Prince of Wales was with Prince George at an Aston Villa match in Birmingham (Oli Scarff/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Prince George attended an Aston Villa match together in their first public outing since the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement.

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son on Thursday evening.

George sported an Aston Villa scarf as the pair celebrated the club’s 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

William was seen turning to his son to say something as he applauded Ollie Watkins’ opening goal for the club.

In March, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message.

She, the Prince of Wales and their three children, all missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor castle, following the announcement, despite attending last year.

Since revealing the diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support.

Prince William has long been a football fan and posted a message congratulating the Lionesses’ Rachel Daly on her retirement on the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts earlier this week.

