Maverick the pony kicks up a fuss as Anne visits stables in South Africa

The Princess Royal donned her favourite sunglasses for the start of a two-day trip to South Africa where she admitted to owning more ponies than she should.

While most people lose their shades after a couple of holidays, Anne has been wearing the Adidas accessories since the London 2012 Olympics and needed them in the sweltering Cape Town heat.

With temperatures hitting 33C, the King’s sister was spotted wearing them during a tour of the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town, where she presented rosettes to a group of youngsters after a lesson.

She walked down a line of riders sat on their ponies handing out awards and chatting to the volunteers that accompany the children whenever they are in the saddle.

“How many ponies do you have?” asked Lashwil, aged 11 after he was given his prize and Anne replied with a smile: “More then I should have” adding there was “one I do ride”.

The King’s sister has a lifelong passion for horses and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer.

She also supports a number of equine organisations including Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.

Anne is making a whirlwind visit to Cape Town but is travelling by herself after her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence suffered a suspected torn ligament while working on the princess’ Gatcombe estate.

The former naval officer requires treatment in the UK and is unable to fly with the princess.

The princess first visited the association in 1994 and on Tuesday saw some of its 14 ponies in a stable and joked when she came across a grey pony so anxious to get out of his stall he was kicking the door.

Anne looked at the animal and joked with its groom: “Oh dear, interrupting another smooth running day”, but when told the name of the disruptive pony, she replied: “He’s actually called Maverick?”

Late she travelled to the British High Commission and completed the planting of a variety of rose, first introduced in 2010, named Princess Anne in her honour.

Anne revealed she has some of the flowering plants in her garden.

“I have a couple that have survived, I’m impressed that they do well here,” she said to Anja Taschner, daughter of the founder of rose specialists Ludwig’s Roses.

Ms Taschner replied: “It’s not the cold it’s the heat.”

Before ending her day Anne chatted to British High Commission staff in the garden of the High Commission and toured a photographic exhibition by former England cricketer Nick Compton, the grandson of renowned batsman Denis Compton.