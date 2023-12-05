Jump to content

Kate tells of ‘nerve-wrecking’ trips to hospital with young royals

The Princess of Wales has toured a new facility in London.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 05 December 2023 14:53
The Princess of Wales during a visit to officially open the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital (Ian Vogler/PA)
The Princess of Wales sympathised with patients as she officially opened a children’s surgery unit, saying taking a child to hospital is “always nerve-wracking”.

During a tour of Evelina London’s new facility, which enables staff to provide a one-stop service for youngsters needing surgery, Kate said she has accompanied her children to hospital for “different things”.

The new £55 million children’s day surgery unit also has artwork throughout with a space-age theme and is designed to relax the young patients.

Chatting to one family in a pre-op cubicle, Kate said: “It’s always nerve-wracking as a parent; I’ve taken mine into hospital for different things.

“You’re always at least worried but you’ve got a great team (here).”

Kate was told how families benefit from the one-day service at Evelina, a children’s hospital in Lambeth, central London, and part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Youngsters can have pre-surgery checks, the operation and recovery all in the purpose-built unit, enabling Evelina to treat an extra 2,300 children a year in addition to 11,000 already receiving surgery.

