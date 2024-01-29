Kate leaves hospital to recover at home after abdominal surgery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has left hospital and returned to her home in Windsor almost two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.

She was admitted to the London Clinic – the same private hospital where the King has undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.

The 42-year-old future Queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and the Prince of Wales has temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”