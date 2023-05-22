Princess of Wales told she is ‘unforgettable’ during Chelsea Pensioner lunch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales was told she was the most appealing thing on the menu when she interrupted Chelsea Pensioners sat down to lunch.

Kate was delighted to see the ex-servicemen and women when she visited Chelsea Flower Show and joined school children touring some of the attractions, including a walled kitchen garden designed by Mark Gregory.

During the visit, she was quizzed by some of the youngsters about being a royal replying “You have to work hard”.

She also revealed “Louis is growing broad beans at school”, before she showed off her talent for drawing by sketching flowers and plants for the children in lieu of a signature.

Dressed in their famous red tunics, the Chelsea Pensioners are a feature of Gregory’s garden and a covered dining area has been created for them, alongside a kitchen that will produce meals for the elderly group from produce grown nearby.

“What’s on the menu?” Kate asked as the pensioners tucked into chargrilled peas with herbs.

Harry Puttick, who served with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers for 30 years, replied gallantly, “The peas are forgettable, you are not”.

With the cook nearby, he joked afterwards: “I’d better say the peas were wonderful, but it was fantastic to meet the future Queen.”