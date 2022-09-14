Jump to content
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Barristers are to pay tribute while the lying in state continues.

Pa Staff
Thursday 15 September 2022 00:01
The coffin of the Queen is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Frank Augstein/PA)
The coffin of the Queen is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Frank Augstein/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thursday marks D-Day +6, or D+6, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Thursday September 15

Lying in state:

The lying in state continues its 24-hour access to members of the public.

Tens of thousands are expected to continue queuing before walking past the coffin, which sits raised on a catafalque and is draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It continues to be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers, volunteers and stewards are managing the queue while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system is being used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

(PA Graphics)
Barristers pay tribute:

King’s Counsel take part in wreath laying after the death of the Queen. Senior barristers, now known as KCs instead of QCs after the proclamation of the King, have been invited to dress in robes and court mourning attire, and gather outside the Old Bailey before walking to Gray’s Inn Chapel for the ceremony.

Princess Royal visits Scotland:

Anne, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Glasgow City Chambers to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.

