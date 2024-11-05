Badenoch demands ‘team effort’ from new shadow cabinet to win back voters’ trust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kemi Badenoch said she will “win back the trust of the public”, as she announced her shadow cabinet.

The new Conservative Party leader appointed former policing minister Chris Philp as shadow home secretary, replacing leadership rival James Cleverly who ruled out taking a senior frontbench role.

She gave senior roles to other former leadership rivals, with Robert Jenrick confirmed as shadow justice secretary and Mel Stride as shadow chancellor.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

“Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.

“We will now get to work holding Labour to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values.

“The process of renewing our great party has now begun.”

The new-look shadow cabinet was meeting for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Dame Priti Patel, another former leadership contender, will become shadow foreign secretary.

She was forced to resign from her Cabinet role as international development secretary in 2017 after holding unsanctioned meetings with senior Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while on a “private holiday”.

Alex Burghart takes the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster role along with the Northern Ireland portfolio he previously held.

Ed Argar is shadow health secretary, Kevin Hollinrake is shadow housing secretary, Victoria Atkins is the shadow environment secretary and Andrew Griffith is the shadow business secretary.

Helen Whately has become shadow work and pensions secretary, Gareth Bacon takes the transport brief, Stuart Andrew is the shadow culture secretary and Alan Mak is the shadow science secretary.

Mims Davies adds responsibility for Wales to her shadow women and equalities role, Andrew Bowie will double up as shadow Scottish secretary and shadow energy minister, with Claire Coutinho continuing as shadow energy secretary.

Jesse Norman becomes shadow Commons leader while Lord True continues in the equivalent role in the upper chamber.

Julia Lopez, who had been shadow culture secretary, will now only attend shadow cabinet as Mrs Badenoch’s parliamentary private secretary.

James Cartlidge continues as shadow defence secretary while the appointments of shadow education secretary Laura Trott, shadow chief whip Dame Rebecca Harris and party co-chairmen Nigel Huddleston and Lord Dominic Johnson had already been announced.

Former party chairman Richard Fuller has become the shadow Treasury chief secretary.