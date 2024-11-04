Jenrick accepts role of shadow justice secretary in rival Badenoch’s top team
The new Tory leader has also chosen Dame Priti Patel as her shadow foreign secretary and Mel Stride as her shadow chancellor.
Robert Jenrick has accepted the role of shadow justice secretary in his former leadership rival Kemi Badenoch’s senior team, the PA news agency understands.
All three ran as candidates against Ms Badenoch in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.
PA understands the appointments to the opposition frontbench are an effort to unite different factions of the Conservative Party after the long internal election battle.
The new Conservative leader said she would offer all her rivals in the race roles in her shadow cabinet, but former home secretary James Cleverly has already ruled himself out from such a job.
Ms Badenoch had earlier named Laura Trott her shadow education secretary and Tory former minister Neil O’Brien a shadow education minister, ahead of education questions in the House of Commons.
An ally of Mr Jenrick said: “Rob thinks the party needs to come together and take the fight to Labour. Unity could not be more important. He’s eager to expose Labour’s dreadful record on law and order.”