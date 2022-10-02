Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Man shot dead in west Belfast social club

The incident happened in at Donegal Celtic Football Club.

David Young
Sunday 02 October 2022 17:06
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been shot dead in a social club in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road.

It is understood the club was busy with people watching football on TV when the shooting took place on Sunday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene in the aftermath.

Two ambulances were parked in the grounds while a PSNI helicopter hovered above.

Recommended

A significant number of officers were in attendance, with the area cordoned off.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

“There’s total shock in this community today with the offence that happened in Donegal Celtic today,” he said as he visited the scene.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family.

“I personally don’t know the victim but what I do know is that there’s a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man’s family at this stage.

“There is a family there and obviously they’re grieving at this particular stage and obviously they’ll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

“But there’s shock within this community and people are sending their condolences to this man’s family.”

Mr Maskey urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

Recommended

“I condemn those responsible. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

Part of Suffolk Road remained closed on Sunday afternoon with a number of diversions in place.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in