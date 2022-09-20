How papers at home and abroad covered the Queen’s funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A historic day in Britain’s history with the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral translated to coverage at home and across the world with pictures capturing Britain’s longest-serving monarch in her final resting place.

The daily papers gave emotional tributes for the Queen, who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96, in headlines such as: “Her crown and glory”, “The final farewell”, “God rest our queen”, and “until we meet again”.

The Times honoured the queen with a striking picture of her decorated coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey and King Charles III by her side and the front page reading, “Carried to her rest”.

On the front page, the daily carried the lines from a peace poem “From Songs of farewell” by Charles Hubert Hastings Parry: “Leave then thy foolish ranges, For none can thee secure, But One, who never changes, Thy God, thy life, thy cure.”

Another spread by The Times showed the Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards spread out the regiment’s colour, or flag, on the catafalque steps marking their last act before becoming the King’s Company.

Titled “The final farewell”, The Guardian’s front page displayed a close-up shot of the Queen’s casket — the glittering imperial state crown, orb and sceptre atop a coffin draped in the royal standard — being carried on the shoulders of eight soldiers.

The Daily Telegraph showcased an emotional photo of King placing the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the committal service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on its front page, with a sombre headline of “An outpouring of love”.

Scotland’s leading daily The Herald also published a full cover of the Queen’s coffin being carried by the pallbearers and marked the historic state funeral as “The end of an era”.

Its headline, however, was poignant and read “We will meet again”.

American daily The Washington Post dedicated the top slot to the Queen and carried a photo of her coffin in Westminster Abbey on the day of her funeral and titled it “The world pauses to remember”

The New York Times also honoured the historic state funeral of the Queen in Britain and shared the photo from the procession, with a title “Thousands pay tribute as Britain says final farewell to its Queen.”

Australian daily The Sydney Morning Herald published a commemorative edition on Tuesday with a double spread dedicated to the Queen’s state funeral. With the headline “We’ll meet again”, the daily published two photos - one close-up of the Queen’s coffin and another of it being led into Westminster Abbey with all members of her royal family following it behind.

Chinese daily The Global Times published Britain’s mourning of the Queen’s passing and titled it “UK bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II; filling the void a challenge for new King”. The grand coverage of the end of the monarch’s life touched upon Britain’s loss, King’s new roles and responsibility and the diplomatic relations between both the countries.

Indian daily Hindustan Times splashed the state funeral’s coverage on masthead and titled it, "Funeral, Queen. Britons, world mourn the monarch".

Along with it, the newspaper’s front page in India carried a photo from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London with all the members of the royal family and dignitaries present for the ceremony.