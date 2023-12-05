Train passengers face delays as heavy rain leads to flood warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Environment Agency has issued more than 60 flood warnings across England as heavy rain replaced snow as the nation’s major weather concern.

At 6am on Tuesday, 69 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – were in place, mainly in Dorset, Somerset and across the Midlands.

There were a further 182 flood alerts, where flooding is considered possible.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for the north east coast of England until 9am on Tuesday with a further warning for ice across the extreme north of Scotland – where temperatures dipped as low as minus 10C overnight – until 11am.

CrossCountry Trains said heavy flooding was blocking lines between Edinburgh Waverley and Newcastle with industrial action by train drivers adding to disruption.

Rail users in the south west have also been warned flooding would affect services.

Great Western Railway said flooding had caused significant disruption on Monday and advised people not to travel between Bristol and Exeter or any trip between London Paddington and Devon or Cornwall.

The company said: “We are expecting disruption between London Paddington and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall into Tuesday morning as floods subside.”

Passengers on long-distance services were advised to avoid travelling by train if possible in the morning.

Snow has continued to make life difficult in parts of the country with Cumbria Police saying they expected conditions to be “challenging” for the rest of the week, although the major incident declared in the area has been ended.

The Met Office said rain would ease across England and Wales with brighter spells later, but another cold day will see wintry showers in the north and north west.

Cloud will remain overnight in the south and south east with frost and some freezing fog forming by dawn.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the risk of snow was lessening and would “more or less be confined to Scottish mountains” by the end of the week.