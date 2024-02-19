UK-registered cargo ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels ‘at risk of sinking’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UK-registered cargo ship that was attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels is now at risk of sinking, a spokesman for the militant group has said.

The Rubymar sustained “catastrophic” damage in the missile attack off the coast of Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sare’e said in a statement posted to social media site X on Monday.

The crew were forced to abandon the vessel but are safe, he said.

Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel UK’s Maritime Trade Operations

His statement continued: “The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt.

“As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden.”

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Sunday said it had received a report of an incident 35 nautical miles south of Al Mukha, a town on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

The ship, which it did not identify, was damaged after “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel,” UKMTO said, adding that “authorities are investigating”.

“Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel. Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe.”

The Iran-backed Houthis also claimed to have shot down a US drone in the port city of Hodeidah.

The ship is believed to be Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated and UK-registered, and was travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted.

The UK and the US have carried out joint air strikes against Houthi rebels in recent weeks in order to stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Since November, the Iran-backed militants have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

They have often targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The dangers have forced many vessels to divert around the southern tip of Africa instead of using the Suez Canal, increasing costs and lengthening delivery times.