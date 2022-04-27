Rishi Sunak cleared by PM’s standards adviser over wife’s tax status

The Chancellor was investigated over his wife’s non-domiciled tax status and him having held a US permanent resident card.

Sam Blewett
Wednesday 27 April 2022 16:36
Rishi Sunak has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code by Boris Johnson’s standards adviser after considering the tax affairs of the Chancellor’s family.

Ministerial interests adviser Lord Geidt also ruled in Mr Sunak’s favour over allegations of conflicts of interest relating to the Chancellor having held a US permanent resident card.

Mr Sunak referred himself for investigation after it emerged his wife, Akshata Murty, held non-domiciled tax status – exempting her from paying UK tax on overseas earnings.

In advice to the Prime Minister, Lord Geidt wrote: “I advise that the requirements of the ministerial code have been adhered to by the Chancellor, and that he has been assiduous in meeting his obligations and in engaging with this investigation.

“In reaching these judgments, I am confined to the question of conflicts of interest and the requirements of the ministerial code. My role does not touch on any wider question of the merits of such interests or arrangements.”

