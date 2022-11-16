Rishi Sunak hails US as ‘closest ally’ as he meets Joe Biden at G20 summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak described the US as the UK’s “closest ally” as he met Joe Biden for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

The pair’s first full in-person talks, held on Wednesday at a luxury resort hotel on the Indonesian island, came after a missile – initially thought to be Russian-made – fell in Poland and Moscow pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles.

In brief remarks at the top of the meeting, the US president said: “This morning we’ve already met with our fellow Nato and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western Ukraine – it’s merciless.

The partnership between our countries is unique and enduring Rishi Sunak

“I mean it borders on — it’s way over the top.

“At the moment where world leaders meeting here in Bali are seeking progress on world peace, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s striking civilian targets – children, and women. I mean, it’s just, It’s almost – in my words, not yours – barbaric.”

In reply, Mr Sunak said: “It’s a great honour to have the opportunity to sit down with you. I think the partnership between our countries is unique and enduring. And of course, it’s bigger than any two individuals. I’m proud to have stewardship of it at the moment.

“And as you said, the United States is our closest ally, biggest trading partner, closest security partner.

“And I’m glad to see that partnership in action doing good whether it’s standing up to – and I agree with your words – barbaric activity by Russia in Ukraine, but also tackling climate change, stabilising the global economy.”

The two leaders and their delegations met in an open-air room, surrounded by a carp pond and tropical plants and shielded from the hot midday sun by a thatched roof.

They have already had plenty of opportunities to speak during the two-day G20 gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies.

As well as discussing continued support for Ukraine, energy was likely to come up in their one-on-one talks, as the two sides are understood to be negotiating a deal to supply the UK with liquefied natural gas amid shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him to Bali: “We have a long-standing relationship with the US on energy and we’ll continue to have that dialogue.”

The trilateral Aukus defence pact with Australia was also likely to be raised.

Cross-Atlantic relations relations were somewhat strained in recent years amid ongoing UK-EU tensions over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden, the US President with proud Irish heritage, was concerned about the threat to the Northern Ireland peace process.

He recently appeared to publicly criticise Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss’s doomed economic strategy, in a rare intervention by the US President.