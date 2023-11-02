Ministers trying to secure release of more Britons as two aid workers flee Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Efforts are under way to secure the release of more British citizens from Gaza after two UK aid workers were among hundreds of foreign nationals able to flee through the Rafah crossing.

Dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were also allowed to leave the strip, which is home to more than two million people, for the first time since the war with Israel began nearly a month ago.

There are hopes more UK nationals could make it out and into Egypt on Thursday, the PA news agency understands, after around 200 registered in Gaza with the Foreign Office.

The department provided the Israeli and Egyptian authorities with a list of British nationals and their dependents, prioritising by medical vulnerability. The total is thought to be in the low hundreds.

Border Force officials deployed in Egypt to help UK nationals have been bolstered by the arrival of a rapid deployment team from the Foreign Office and psychosocial support experts from the British Red Cross.

Downing Street confirmed that two UK aid workers were among those to make it through the Rafah crossing, which is the only gateway to Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israeli forces were pushing deeper into Gaza as air strikes struck a refugee camp for a second time in as many days, adding to the Palestinian death toll of thousands.

Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were continuing efforts to get more Britons out.

“The Foreign Office have said that some people have managed to get over that border and we are anticipating that there will be more coming,” the Science Secretary told GB News.

“There is a list of people that are British nationals – 200 I believe is the figure that I have – and our focus is on getting them out as quickly as we possibly can.”

But she also stressed the challenges.

“We’re not in full control of that border, as you know, so it is very difficult,” she told Sky News.

“But the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister have said multiple times it is our top priority to get those British nationals out as quickly as we possibly can.”

Mr Sunak discussed the crisis with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the AI summit the Prime Minister is hosting at Bletchley Park.

“The leaders then discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and agreed on the importance of urgently scaling up the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister set out the work the UK is doing to support, including doubling aid funding for the United Nations and others’ work in Gaza and pre-positioning emergency supplies and equipment in Egypt.

“The Prime Minister and the secretary-general agreed on the need to reinvigorate international efforts to reach a lasting resolution to the conflict and progress work towards a two-state solution.”

On Wednesday Mr Sunak used a call with Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to thank him for his efforts to get the first British nationals to leave through the Rafah border.

The UK has a Border Force team in Cairo, with consular officials in Arish, near Rafah, to provide support for Britons who leave Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,805, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

Tel Aviv launched its operation on Gaza, including a siege on food, fuel, water and medicine, in response to Hamas’s raid that killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians slain in the October 7 rampage. Around 240 were also taken into Gaza by the militant group.