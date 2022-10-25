New Prime Minister ‘feart’ of voters – SNP

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the new Prime Minister is “feart” of voters after he ruled out a general election.

Rishi Sunak took office on Tuesday following the resignation of Liz Truss – who was the shortest serving prime minister in history.

As Mr Sunak – the third Prime Minister since early September – moves into Number 10, calls from opposition parties for an election to be called grow.

Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak is scared of going to the country, with polls suggesting a substantial Labour majority could be returned.

The Prime Minister is said to have ruled out calling an election when he spoke to MPs on Monday.

Mr Blackford said: “Rishi Sunak is running scared of democracy by refusing to hold an election.

“He is feart of voters and too afraid to face their verdict, after the Tories plunged the UK into economic chaos.

“People are paying through their teeth for Tory mistakes as mortgages rise, pensions fall, and inflation soars.

“No-one voted for this – and the Tories have no mandate to impose the devastating cuts they are now planning.

“Rishi Sunak shares the blame for the Tory economic crisis.

“He cannot present himself as the answer to a problem he created as chancellor when he imposed a hard Brexit, slashed universal credit, and raised taxes on everyone else while his own family avoided them.”

Meanwhile, SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald criticised Ms Truss for failing to use her final speech in office to apologise for the economic turmoil that took place during her tenure.

Her short time in Number 10 was marred by economic issues, some of which were caused by policy announcements such as unfunded tax cuts.

The Bank of England was forced to step in and buy up Government bonds to steady the economy, while the International Monetary Fund was among the voices from around the world urging a rethink.

Ms Truss U-turned on some of the tax measures, before sacking then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and bringing in Jeremy Hunt, who axed the majority of her economic plans.

Ms Oswald said: “It beggars belief that Liz Truss couldn’t bring herself to apologise – or utter a single word of regret – for the catastrophic damage she has done to the UK economy.”

But the chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party said it is now time to “focus on the people’s priority” as he insisted Mr Sunak is the “right man for the job”.

Craig Hoy was speaking ahead of Mr Sunak’s official appointment on Tuesday.

Mr Hoy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme there is “no point in going back over what happened in relation to the first leadership election”, and he feels Mr Sunak is “the right choice to be Prime Minister at this point in time”.

He said: “I think Rishi Sunak is the right man for the job.

“I think he is the right choice to be Prime Minister at this point in time. He had a very, very strong track record of dealing with the economic turmoil that we saw during the current pandemic.

“He stepped in to protect one in three Scottish jobs. That was one million Scottish jobs. He made sure that we saw the economy through that crisis.

“Then as the energy crisis started to loom at large around about us, he stepped in to provide £1,650 for the most vulnerable households.”

It was put to Mr Hoy that the Conservative Party “took us on a flight of fancy” in the last seven weeks.

He replied: “There’s no point going back over what happened in relation to the first leadership election.

“Liz Truss resigned. She did so swiftly. We had a very swift election selection process yesterday, and that now means that as of today we can start to focus on the people’s priority.

“And the people’s priority is to make sure that we help Scottish households through the very challenging winter that lies ahead, and I’m absolutely certain that that’s what Rishi Sunak and his new government and his new cabinet will do.