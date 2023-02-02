Have hope: Sunak says he can get the economy growing this year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak insisted he can get the economy growing again “this year” as he urged people to “have hope” despite bleak assessments of the UK’s finances.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday he could quickly turn around the nation’s fortunes after the Bank of England predicted a recession will be shorter and shallower than expected.

But the Bank hiked the base interest rate from 3.5% to 4% in an attempt to help bring double-digit inflation under control.

A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the UK economy will be the only major economy – including sanction-hit Russia – to plunge into recession this year.

Mr Sunak, in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, insisted he could deliver the five priorities he has set for the nation.

“Grow the economy, yes, I do believe over the course of this year we’ll get the economy growing again,” the Prime Minister said.

“Reduce debt, We’ve already made some difficult decisions to ensure that that happens but we’ve got to stick to the path.”

Asked what his mantra or message to the public is, Mr Sunak said: “It’s ‘have hope’. Have hope because I can make it better, and I will make it better.

“That’s what I’m working day and night to do.”