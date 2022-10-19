Jump to content

Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month

The action on November 3 and 5 will coincide with strikes by RMT members on Network Rail, London Underground and London Overground.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 19 October 2022 17:22
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Railway workers at 14 train operating companies are to stage fresh strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on November 3 and 5.

The action will coincide with strikes on the same days by RMT members on Network Rail, London Underground and London Overground.

The strikes will cause widespread disruption to services across the country after a summer of strikes in the deadlocked row.

We remain open to meaningful talks, but we are steadfast in our industrial campaign to see a negotiated settlement

Mick Lynch

The union said that despite repeated negotiations, the Rail Delivery Group has failed to make an offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Throughout this whole dispute, the Rail Delivery Group has been completely unreasonable by not offering our members any deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Some of our members on the train operating companies are some of the lowest paid on the railways.

“This stands in stark contrast to rail operating company bosses making millions of pounds in profit.

“We remain open to meaningful talks, but we are steadfast in our industrial campaign to see a negotiated settlement for all our members in this dispute.”

The 14 train operating companies involved in the fresh strikes are: Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

