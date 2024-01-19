Rail maintenance workers to strike in pay dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rail maintenance workers are to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Hitachi Rail working as maintenance engineers will walk out for five days from January 27 at sites in Doncaster, Bounds Green in London and Craigentinny in Scotland, in protest at a 6% pay offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Workers at Hitachi Rail do a range of highly skilled work ensuring that trains and infrastructure are all working properly.

“However, bosses at the multi-million pound company are undervaluing their own staff by being greedy and not offering a decent pay rise.

“This sustained action by Hitachi Rail workers will send a clear message to the company that we will not rest until we get a negotiated settlement on pay, that rewards our members sufficiently.”