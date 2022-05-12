Robbie Williams names never-before-seen artwork after popular 80s’ female names

Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich have called each of the paintings from their debut exhibition after popular female names from the 80s which have “inspired” their art.

The Take That singer and the interior designer have spent the last five years creating 14 never-before-seen works deeply rooted in the rave and music scene from that era.

The Black And White Paintings exhibition will open on Friday at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in central London and run until May 25.

A piece titled Donna (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Williams said they are now ready to share their “creative vision with the world.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the naming of the pieces, which include Janet, Donna and Mandy, Williams said: “We like the obscurity of these names, which were highly popular back in the day but are not so common today.

“For us, they are the names that define the 80s, an influential era which has inspired our art.”

Williams and Godrich, who bonded over a love of art and music, worked on several paintings at a time, developing them in tandem, with each adding layers of detail.

A piece called Mandy on display (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Godrich said: “All the characters are in our head and they come to life as the painting develops.

“Sometimes a character will emerge by mistake, or part of a figurine will happen by chance because of the direction of a single brushstroke.

“Robbie might see something completely different when it’s his turn to draw, that’s why our works take on multiple narratives.

A piece called Janet at the debut exhibition (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’ll add a bit and I’ll add a bit until we end up with a completely unique being.”

Williams added: “Our art has been five years in the making. Nobody has seen this body of work publicly before, but now we’re ready to share our creative vision with the world.

“I hope people will feel a sense of positivity when looking at our work. I want them to be intrigued, to feel curious, and spot new characteristics every time they look back at each painting.”