Peploe painting up for auction could fetch up to £500,000

A painting by Scottish Colourist Samuel John Peploe is estimated to fetch up to £500,000 when it goes under the hammer next week.

A collection of paintings by the artist is being auctioned online on Thursday by Lyon and Turnbull, marking the culmination of events celebrating 150 years since he was born.

These include an exhibition – Peploe at 150 – in the auctioneer’s Glasgow showroom featuring five paintings from the auction and four on loan from private collections.

The five works on sale chart the painter’s artistic and stylistic progress during the most active years of his career, from making his name in Edinburgh at the start of the 20th century to attaining international recognition in the 1920s.

Roses and Fruit is a superlative painting by Peploe Nick Curnow, Lyon and Turnbull

Among the five works is the still life Roses and Fruit which has an estimate of between £300,000 and £500,000 and was painted at the height of his career 100 years ago.

It was part of the collection of Glasgow shipowner Major Ion R Harrison, and was one of the first Scottish Colourist paintings acquired by the famous collector, who became one of Peploe’s most significant patrons.

The auction includes several paintings by fellow Scottish Colourists, FCB Cadell, GL Hunter and JD Fergusson, as well as five works by the celebrated Anglo-Scottish artist Joan Eardley, whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

Peploe’s The Statuette is also up for auction (Lyon and Turnbull/PA)

The Eardley lots include a painting, Canal Bank, which is thought to be the first which Eardley sold.

Nick Curnow, the auctioneer’s head of fine art, said: “Roses and Fruit is a superlative painting by Peploe, a work that reveals a triumphant conclusion to his years of experience in Edinburgh and Paris.

“An exceptional painting to lead an outstanding selection of his work.

“Our bi-annual Scottish Paintings and Sculpture sale is always one to look forward to. This season we are delighted to be offering such a broad range of Scottish art, spanning over three centuries, and are particularly excited about the celebration of SJ Peploe’s work.

“2021 continues to be an exciting one for Lyon and Turnbull with spirited bidding coming from home and abroad. We anticipate once more a large international audience to round off a remarkable year.”