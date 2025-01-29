Starmer to look at report on legality of Drax power station subsidies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has said he will look at a report which has accused Britain’s biggest power station of illegally claiming Government subsidies.

Drax power station in North Yorkshire receives millions of pounds a year in direct Government subsidies, in addition to multimillion-pound carbon tax breaks.

Money for the subsidies comes from energy bill payers, because the electricity produced from burning wood pellets is classified as renewable.

Biomass as a clean energy source has long been under dispute and the Government has faced calls to end financial support for companies such as Drax.

In the Commons, Independent MP Rosie Duffield urged Sir Keir Starmer to look at a report by financial services company KPMG “before giving another £1 of taxpayers’ money to Drax”.

Currently, the subsidy scheme is due to end in 2027.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the former Labour MP who represents Canterbury, said: “Since 2012, the Drax power station has been given £7 billion of green subsidies by the Government for burning 27 million trees per year. That’s enough money for five years of pensioners’ winter fuel payments.

“While Ofgem has been asleep at the wheel, a recent KPMG report has concluded that Drax claimed those subsidies illegally.

“Will the Prime Minister today demand to see that KPMG report before giving another £1 of taxpayers’ money to Drax?”

Sir Keir replied: “It is an important issue, of course we will look at the report, but I don’t join in her description, we will look at the report.”

A speech by Health Secretary Wes Streeting was interrupted by two women protesting against the continued subsidisation of the power station, on Saturday.

The climate protestors, who said they voted Labour in 2024, were both swiftly removed from the Fabian Society’s new year conference in London’s Guildhall by security.

Drax has been contacted for comment.