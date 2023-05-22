Kate joins school pupils for Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has joined pupils from schools taking part in Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic.

Kate, who in 2019 co-designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden to encourage the public to get back in touch with nature, chatted to youngsters picnicking at the site’s bandstand.

The children were from 10 schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening, invited to an outdoor lunch ahead of the launch of the RHS’ world-famous horticultural event.

The picnic initiative aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, something that has been championed by Kate.

She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea.

The princess felt more children should be involved in the Chelsea Flower Show.