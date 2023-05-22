Jump to content

Kate joins school pupils for Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic

The children were from 10 schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s campaign for school gardening.

Tony Jones
Monday 22 May 2023 13:48
The Princess of Wales with pupils at the first children’s picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Princess of Wales has joined pupils from schools taking part in Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic.

Kate, who in 2019 co-designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden to encourage the public to get back in touch with nature, chatted to youngsters picnicking at the site’s bandstand.

The children were from 10 schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening, invited to an outdoor lunch ahead of the launch of the RHS’ world-famous horticultural event.

The picnic initiative aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, something that has been championed by Kate.

She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea.

The princess felt more children should be involved in the Chelsea Flower Show.

