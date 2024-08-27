Gruffalo’s Child graces 50p coins to mark story’s 20th anniversary

Support truly

The Gruffalo’s Child is appearing on a new commemorative 50p coin to mark 20 years since the story was first published.

The brave monster is paired with Mouse in the wintry deep dark wood in the Royal Mint design, which uses original artwork from the book’s illustrator Axel Scheffler.

A sequel to Julia Donaldson and Scheffler’s much-loved children’s tale The Gruffalo, the story is a favourite in the world of children’s literature and has earned many awards since its release in 2004.

It was turned into a short animated film which first aired on BBC One on Christmas Day in 2011.

The collectible coin will not enter general circulation but will be available in a range of precious metal finishes on the Royal Mint’s website.

Some of the coins, which were struck at the Royal Mint’s headquarters in South Wales, will feature colour in their designs.

It comes after The Gruffalo featured on two separate 50p coins, one on his own and one with Mouse, in 2019.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The heartwarming tale of The Gruffalo’s Child has captivated readers since its release 20 years ago, and this year the curious little monster finds a permanent home on a 50 pence piece.

“Brought to life by Royal Mint expert craftspeople, this coin captures the true essence of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story in beautiful detail.”

Donaldson said: “It’s wonderful to see the Gruffalo’s Child follow in her father’s footsteps by featuring on her very own 50p coin.

“I’m so happy that she is being celebrated in this way and I hope that fans of the book will treasure this coin as a long-lasting memento of the 20th anniversary year.”

Scheffler said: “I feel very honoured to have yet another coin celebrating the Gruffalo, and now even his offspring.”

Other children’s favourites to appear on coins include a sell-out Beatrix Potter character collection as well as Paddington and The Snowman.