A third of Russell Group universities see fall in state school student numbers

The proportion of students from state schools going to UK universities has stalled over the past five years, figures suggest.

And a third of the UK’s top institutions saw a fall in the number of students from the state sector starting courses in 2020/21.

Of young people starting university in 2020/21, nine in 10 (90.2%) were educated at state schools – a slight rise of 0.1 percentage points on the previous year, official data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) shows.

The latest Government data reveals a third of top universities have seen a drop in their proportion of state-educated new students (Chris Ison/PA) (PA Wire)

The data shows that the proportion of state-educated students differs significantly by university or college.

At some institutions, just over a third of UK students who started full-time undergraduate courses in the autumn of 2020 were from state schools, while at others all students were state-educated.

An analysis of the figures by the PA news agency shows that the proportion of state school students is less than 75% in 21 universities and specialist colleges – two fewer than the previous year.

The lowest state school participation rates are seen at City and Guilds of London Art School, where 34.2% of students attended state schools in the 2020/21 intake.

Of this list, nine are Russell Group universities – traditionally the most selective institutions in the UK.

Of the 24 Russell Group institutions, eight saw a fall in UK state-educated entrants between 2019/20 and 2020/21, the analysis shows.

Edinburgh, Durham and Exeter were among the universities with the lowest proportions of state school pupils – 64.5%, 61.6% and 65.5% respectively.