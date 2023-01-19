Decision to prosecute Alec Baldwin is ‘terrible miscarriage of justice’ – lawyer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The decision to prosecute Alec Baldwin over the death of Halyna Hutchins “represents a terrible miscarriage of justice”, the actor’s lawyer has said.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins on set of the film Rust in 2021.

The decision was announced by New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, via a written statement on Thursday.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” the statement read.

“On my watch, no-one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Responding to the announcement, Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

It comes less than three months after the District Attorney’s office received the final report from the police into the incident which led to the death of Ms Hutchins after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged.

Rust director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

No charges will be filed over the non-fatal shooting of Souza, the DA said.