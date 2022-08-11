Ryanair boss: 10 euro fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryanair’s trademark one euro and 10 euro fares will not be seen for a “number of years” due to soaring fuel prices, the budget airline’s boss has said.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Michael O’Leary said he expected Ryanair’s average fare to rise by about 10 euros over the next five years, from around €40 (£33.75) last year to roughly €50 by 2027.

He told the broadcaster: “There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares – the one euro fares, the 0.99 euro fares, even the 9.99 euro fares – I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years.”

Although the soaring fuel prices which are impacting the airline’s fares are also wreaking havoc on people’s disposable incomes, Mr O’Leary is confident the number of customers will remain steady.

Instead, he believes travellers will flock en masse to lower-cost alternatives such as Ryanair and easyJet.

“We think people will continue to fly frequently,” he said.

“But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions.”

Last week Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, told The Independent that one in five Ryanair flights this summer is being delayed by air-traffic control providers.

“The major factor that’s affecting all markets, whether you’ve enough staff or you’re an airline that doesn’t have enough staff, is air-traffic control [ATC]. It is the culprit,” said Mr Wilson.

Yesterday, the Anglo-German holiday firm Tui agreed that ATC disruption had cost them £64m in “additional costs”.

The holiday giant says that in May and June, one in 25 passengers was delayed by three hours or more. It stresses that the flight cancellations in this period “represent less than 1 per cent of the entire summer programme”.

Without the extra costs, Tui calculates that its underlying profit would have been €48m (£41m) – its first quarterly profit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional reporting by agencies.