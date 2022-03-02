Ryanair commits to being first airline to return to Ukraine
Ukrainian airspace was closed last week following Russia’s invasion.
Ryanair has announced it will be the first airline to return to Ukraine.
Chief executive Michael O’Leary said it will return to the eastern European country “when it’s safe to do so” but warned that might not be until the winter.
The airline was previously the largest to serve Ukraine.
Ukrainian airspace was closed last week following Russia’s invasion.
Speaking at a press conference in the City of London, Mr O’Leary said: “We do want to see the Ukrainians succeed.”
He added that the best way to punish Russia would be for the West to “drive down the price of oil”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.