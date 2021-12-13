Covid-19: UK confirms first Omicron death
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will throw everything at the Covid booster programme to tackle the new variant.
At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson has said.
Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, the Prime Minister said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.
“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”
It came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will “throw everything at” the Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron.
GPs will only focus on urgent needs and vaccinations for the next few weeks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.