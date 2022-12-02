Sajid Javid announces he will stand down at next general election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former health secretary Sajid Javid has announced he will not stand again as an MP at the next general election, but pledged to continue to support the Prime Minister “in any way I can”.

He said his decision had been “accelerated” by the fact MPs have been asked to confirm their intentions for contending the next nationwide poll at an “early stage”.

Mr Javid, who also previously served as Chancellor, said he had “wrestled” with the decision for “some time”, and was “very proud” of his work in Parliament and government.

Being the local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve Sajid Javid

He said the choice would not mark the end of his Parliamentary activity, particularly for those causes he cares “deeply” about, nor will it impact his current duties as an MP.

In a letter to the Bromsgrove Conservative association, he wrote: “Being the local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve. I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.

“I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can.”