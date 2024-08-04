Night of violence as thugs target hotels housing asylum seekers

Support truly

Violence continued into the night on Sunday after “thugs” tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed rioters would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery”, and promised those involved in unrest would “face the full force of the law”.

Anti-immigration rioters smashed the windows of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham before starting fires.

At least 10 officers were injured, including one who was knocked unconscious, South Yorkshire Police confirmed later, saying one person had already been arrested and others involved should “expect us to be at their doors very soon”.

A chair is launched at police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Masked men hurled lengths of wood, chairs and bottles, and sprayed fire extinguishers at officers outside.

Some 700 people had gathered, the force said.

A similar incident played out at a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth into the evening, where reports suggested asylum seekers were also being housed.

People threw projectiles, smashed windows, started fires and targeted officers, Staffordshire Police said.

A group of rioters in Middlesbrough smashed the windows of houses and cars and threw objects at officers on Sunday afternoon, with one seen shouting a racial slur and another telling police: “It’s our f****** country.”

There were 35 arrests, and significant damage was caused to the Crown Court and the University, Cleveland Police said.

Greater Manchester Police issued a Section 60AA order amid disturbances in Bolton, requiring people to “remove face coverings used to disguise or conceal their appearance”.

Violence has broken out in several parts of England and Northern Ireland following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week.

I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder Sir Keir Starmer

The widespread unrest poses the biggest challenge yet to Sir Keir’s premiership, with MPs including Ian Byrne and Dame Priti Patel saying Parliament should be recalled as it was in 2011 so the Commons could debate the riots.

The former first minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf said the army should be called in to stop “thugs” causing disorder on the streets.

Ministers have so far insisted police have the resources they need to respond and have rejected calls to bring in the army.

Sir Keir said he wanted those who “feel targeted because of the colour of their skin” to know “this violent mob do not represent our country”.

In his message to rioters, the Prime Minister said: “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves.”

Dame Sara Khan, who was Rishi Sunak’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience until May, blamed the Conservative government for leaving the country open to far-right violence.

“The writing was clearly on the wall for some time,” she told the Guardian.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper will appear on news programmes on Monday morning, where she is likely to be asked how the government plans to tackle the continued disorder.