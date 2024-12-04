King thanks charity workers for their efforts in the Middle East

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King heard first-hand about the experiences of charity health workers in the Middle East as he thanked the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) for its fundraising efforts.

Charles visited a London church to meet DEC staff, volunteers, charity fundraisers and aid workers, and heard about the demanding experiences of those working in Gaza to provide medical care to the population.

The King talked to paediatric nurse Becky Platt, who works at the Royal London Hospital and spent just over a month working in Gaza earlier this year.

She said afterwards: “One of the particular challenges for us was that we were managing children with significant injuries – blast injuries, traumatically amputated limbs.”

The nurse who was working for Save the Children, a DEC member organisation, added: “The pain relief we had at that stage was paracetamol and Ibuprofen, you might take that for a headache but if you’ve had your leg blown off you want something a bit stronger than that, so that was a real challenge.”

Saleh Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive said the King, who has supported its work for many years, thanked the DEC, its many supporters and member charities.

The DEC, an umbrella group of leading humanitarian organisations, has raised £35 million in aid of people across the Middle East since launching an appeal in October, while its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has amassed more than £440 million.

In a lighter moment the King was taken with Barney Guiton, 38, who raised £460 for the DEC’s appeal by growing a moustache.

He said: “The King asked me if I was going to grow it so I can wax it at the ends and he asked what my wife thought about it.

“She’s not a fan, I think she would sponsor me to shave it off.”