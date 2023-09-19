Updated list of schools in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here is the latest list of schools in England with confirmed Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) as of September 14, according to the Department for Education.

The list covers state-funded schools, maintained nursery schools and further education colleges.

It is divided into four sections, according to the action currently being taken to deal with the concrete.

Each section is arranged alphabetically by region and reads, from left to right: name of school; location; whether the school has been newly identified with Raac or previously identified with Raac; primary or secondary school; type of school.

1) Schools where remote learning is taking place while arrangements are finalised:

London– Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School; Tower Hamlets; Newly identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school

2) Schools where some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education:

Eastern England– Clacton County High School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Claydon High School; Ipswich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– East Bergholt High School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Hadleigh High School; Ipswich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Roding Valley High School; Loughton, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Clere’s School; Stanford-le-Hope, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Appleton School; Benfleet, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Billericay School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Bromfords School; Wickford, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Gilberd School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Honywood Community Science School; Coggeshall, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Tiptree, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Wyburns Primary School; Rayleigh, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter

London– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Upminster, Havering; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The London Oratory School; Hammersmith & Fulham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter

North-east England– Ferryhill School; County Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Peterlee, County Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; County Durham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Leonard’s Catholic School; Durham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter

West Midlands– Aston Manor Academy; Birmingham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Baskerville School; Harborne, Birmingham; Newly identified; Not applicable; Foundation special school– Myton School; Warwick; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter

3) Schools where Raac was confirmed very recently and action is still under discussion:

North-west England– The Macclesfield Academy; Cheshire; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

4) Schools where all pupils are receiving face-to-face learning, either on site or nearby:

East Midlands– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; Newark, Nottinghamshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Mayflower Primary School; Leicester; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Northampton International Academy; Northampton; Previously identified; All-through; Free schools– Parks Primary School; Leicester; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Belper, Derbyshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Market Harborough; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter

Eastern England– Anglo European School; Ingatestone, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Avenue Centre for Education; Luton; Newly identified; Not applicable; Pupil referral unit– Barnes Farm Junior School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Baynards Primary School; Tiptree, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Broomfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Buttsbury Junior School; Billericay, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter– Cherry Tree Academy; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Chipping Ongar Primary School; Ongar, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– East Tilbury Primary School; Thurrock, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Elmstead Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Eversley Primary School; Pitsea, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Farlingaye High School; Woodbridge, Suffolk; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Grantham College; Lincolnshire; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education– Great Leighs Primary School; Great Leighs, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Harlowbury Primary School; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Hatfield Peverel, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; Uttlesford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; Waltham Abbey, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Hockley Primary School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Jerounds Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Infant School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Katherine Semar Junior School; Saffron Walden, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Kingsdown School; Southend, Essex; Previously identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter– Lambourne Primary School; Romford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Merrylands Primary School; Laindon, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter– Mersea Island School; Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; Manningtree, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery; Stanford-le-Hope, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Ravens Academy; Clacton, Essex; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Springfield Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– St Helena School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; Rowhedge, Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; Colchester, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Steeple Bumpstead Primary School; Haverhill, Suffolk; Newly identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Tendring Technology College; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The FitzWimarc School; Rayleigh, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Palmer Catholic Academy; Ilford, Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; Essex; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; Shipdham, Norfolk; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Thurston Community College; Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school– Water Lane Primary Academy; Harlow, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Wells Park School; Chigwell, Essex; Previously identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter– White Court School; Great Notley, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– White Hall Academy and Nursery; Clacton, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Winter Gardens Academy; Canvey Island, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Woodville Primary School; Chelmsford, Essex; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter

London– Ark John Keats Academy; Enfield; Newly identified; All-through; Free schools– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; Barnet; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Cleeve Park School; Sidcup; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; Lambeth; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Hornsey School for Girls; Haringey; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school– Kingsbury High School; Brent; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College; Tower Hamlets; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Myatt Garden Primary School; Lewisham; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Park View School; Haringey; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school– Seven Mills Primary School; Tower Hamlets; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Newham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Harrow; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Ignatius College; Enfield; Previously identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– St John Vianney RC Primary School; Haringey; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; Greenwich; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; Ealing; Previously identified; Secondary; Foundation school– The Link School; Sutton; Newly identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter– Welbourne Primary School; Haringey; Previously identified; Primary; Community school

North-east England– Carmel College; Darlington; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Gateshead; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; North Tyneside; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; South Tyneside; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm; Sunderland; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; Newcastle-upon-Tyne; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Darlington; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Thomas More Catholic School; Blaydon; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter

North-west England– All Saints C of E Primary School; Manchester; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Altrincham College; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; Blackpool; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Canon Slade School; Bolton; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Cockermouth School; Cumberland; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group); Marple, Stockport; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Fulwood, Preston; Previously identified; Secondary; Voluntary aided school– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); Manchester; Previously identified; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution– Sale Grammar School; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Sandbach School; Cheshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Free schools– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; Bolton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Bolton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school

South-east England– Birchington Church of England Primary School; Birchington, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary controlled school– Cranbourne; Basingstoke, Hampshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Community school– Danetree Primary School; West Ewell, Surrey; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Denbigh School; Milton Keynes; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Farnborough College of Technology; Hampshire; Newly identified; 16 plus; Further education– Godinton Primary School; Ashford, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Hatfield Heath Primary School; Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Holcombe Grammar School; Chatham, Kent; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Hounsdown School; Totton, Southampton; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– King Ethelbert School; Birchington, Kent; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Langney Primary Academy; Eastbourne; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Markyate Village School and Nursery; Markyate, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Palmarsh Primary School; Hythe, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Pippins School; Slough, Berkshire; Previously identified; Primary; Foundation school– Shawfield Primary School; Ash, Surrey; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; Swanley, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; Berkshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Tunbridge Wells, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– St John Catholic Primary School; Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– St Michael’s Catholic School; Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; All-through; Academy converter– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School; Thames Ditton; Previously identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Sunny Bank Primary School; Sittingbourne, Kent; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Surrey Street Primary School; Luton; Newly identified; Primary; Community school– Waddesdon Church of England School; Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Wallingford School; Wallingford, Oxfordshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Westlands School; Sittingbourne, Kent; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Widford School; Widford, Ware, Hertfordshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school

South-west England– Colyton Grammar School; Colyford, Devon; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Marling School; Stroud, Gloucestershire; Newly identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Petroc; Devon; Previously identified; 16 plus; Further education– Selworthy Special School; Taunton, Somerset; Newly identified; Not applicable; Academy special converter

West Midlands– Ark Boulton Academy; Sparkhill, Birmingham; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; Telford; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Maryvale Catholic Primary School; Kingstanding, Birmingham; Newly identified; Primary; Voluntary aided school– Outwoods Primary School; Atherstone, Warwickshire; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; Aston, Birmingham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy converter– Redhill School; Stourbridge; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; Newcastle, Staffordshire; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; Birmingham; Previously identified; Primary; Academy sponsor led– Wood Green Academy; Wednesbury; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter

Yorkshire & the Humber– Abbey Lane Primary School; Sheffield; Previously identified; Primary; Community school– Baildon Church of England Primary School; Shipley; Newly identified; Primary; Academy converter– Batley Girls High School; Kirklees; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– Eldwick Primary School; Bingley, Bradford; Newly identified; Primary; Community school– Scalby School; Scarborough; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Keighley; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy sponsor led– Woodkirk Academy; Tingley, Wakefield; Previously identified; Secondary; Academy converter

One further school, Brandhall Primary School in Sandwell, West Midlands was initially said to have Raac present but, following initial tests, has now been classed as not having Raac.