Number of bed days lost to delayed discharge increases by 8% in one year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of bed days lost to delayed discharge has increased by 8% in the past year, figures show.

In February of this year, according to a release from Public Health Scotland, 51,732 bed days were lost with patients who were ready to be discharged, compared to 47,713 in the same month last year.

According to the figures, 1,871 people were waiting to be discharged, an increase of 2% from the figure the month before – when it stood at 1,833 – and below the November peak of 1,977.

The average length of delay was 21 days, down form the December peak of 28 days.

Per day, the average number of occupied beds in Scotland by someone who had their discharge delayed stood at 1,848 in February, a 1% rise from the month before when the figure was 1,833.

The majority of delays were caused by what is described as “standard” reasons, meaning it was related to either health and social care problems or issues with the patient, their family or their carer.