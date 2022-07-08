Jump to content
Covid variants behind rise in infections across the UK

The number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 11,878 on July 7, up 33% week-on-week.

Jane Kirby
Friday 08 July 2022 12:33
New ONS data shows Covid infections are rising across the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the UK, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 2.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, up 18% from 2.3 million the previous week.

This is the highest estimate since late April, but is still below the record high of 4.9 million, which was reached at the end of March.

Covid is most prevalent in Scotland, where around one in 17 people have the virus, up from one in 18 the previous week.

This is the highest estimate for Scotland since early April.

However, infections in Scotland have been increasing at a slower rate compared with other UK nations, the ONS said.

In England, 2.2 million people were likely to have had the virus last week, the equivalent of around one in 25, up from one in 30.

Wales has also seen infections jump – to one in 20 people, up from one in 30.

In Northern Ireland, infections have increased to one in 19, up from one in 25.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 11,878 on July 7, up 33% week-on-week.

Those with Covid symptoms serious enough to require mechanical ventilator beds stood at 232 on July 7, up 10% week-on-week and the highest number for two months but far below previous pandemic peaks.

