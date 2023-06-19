Any delay to green energy shift would be ‘historic mistake’, says Starmer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sought to reassure industrial communities that his party’s green energy plans would not leave them behind, as he warned that the “moment for decisive action is now”.

The speech in Edinburgh came as Labour pledged to cut bills and create new jobs by removing planning barriers the party said stood in the way of green initiatives, as well as new targets to reduce the time taken to complete clean power projects from “years to months”.

He said that 50,000 new jobs could be created in Scotland alone, amid a dispute with unions over his plans to ban new North Sea oil and gas exploration.

In the speech in Leith, he said his programme “will power us forward towards net zero, generate growth right across the country, end the suffocating cost-of-living crisis, and get (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s boot off our throat with real energy security”.

“A stronger, more secure Britain, once again at the service of working people, with cheaper bills and clean electricity by 2030,” he said.

The party’s proposed new public body, GB Energy, would collaborate with councils, communities and the private sector to bring down energy costs.

The power plan would be directly owned by local people, with profits from the energy sold to the grid from local renewable energy schemes being returned to the community through discounts on bills for households in need, Labour said.

I’m not going to give you a moral sermon about the urgency of climate change, everyone gets that argument. What I offer is a plan: a new course through stormy waters, a bridge to a better future Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

GB Energy would make available up to £600 million in funding for councils and up to £400 million in low-interest loans each year for communities, the party claimed.

The ban on new onshore wind would also be axed within months of a Labour government coming to power and measures would be introduced to ensure relevant regulators had a net-zero mandate.

The party is pledging to take up to £1,400 off household bills and £53 billion off energy bills for businesses by 2030 with its plans.

Sir Keir said that he understood the concerns of some working-class communities, but stressed that the shift to clean energy would bring new jobs and opportunities.

He admitted that the transition was “asking deep and difficult questions of all of us, and I fully accept, especially here, fossil fuel energy plays a huge role in the Scottish economy”.

“It’s also part of the social fabric. Communities depend on it. The jobs it provides, good jobs for working people, they’re precious,” he said.

“I’m not going to give you a moral sermon about the urgency of climate change, everyone gets that argument.

“What I offer is a plan: a new course through stormy waters, a bridge to a better future.”

He warned that a delay would be a “historic mistake”, as he made a pitch directly to voters in Scotland as Labour hopes to win back seats from the turmoil-ridden SNP at the next general election.

Sir Keir said he wanted a “Scotland that is once again the beating heart of Britain”, as Labour promised to headquarter GB Energy in Scotland.

Deep down, we all know this has to happen eventually and that the only question is when. So, in all candour, the reality is this, the moment for decisive action is now Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

“Let me say directly to those people in Scotland, nervous about the change this mission requires – I know the ghosts industrial change unearths …

“Deep down, we all know this has to happen eventually and that the only question is when.

“So, in all candour, the reality is this, the moment for decisive action is now.

“If we wait until North Sea oil and gas runs out, the opportunities this change can bring for Scotland and your community will pass us by, and that would be a historic mistake.

“An error, for the future of Scotland, as big as the Thatcher government closing the coal mines, while frittering away the opportunity of the North Sea.”