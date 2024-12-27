Weather warning issued for heavy rain in Scotland on final days of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Heavy rain across most of Scotland could bring “significant disruption” in the build up to Hogmanay, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain everywhere north of the border apart from Orkney and Shetland on December 30 and 31.

It says 50-70mm of rain is possible over the two days in many areas, while some places may see 100-140mm – with these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.

Some areas may also see snow, especially in northern Scotland and over high ground, while strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on New Year’s Eve.

The Met Office said: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.

“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build up to new year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.”

Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

They also said there is a slight chance of power cuts and a small possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded.

The weather warning will be in force for the whole of Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters predict the UK will have dull and drizzly weather over the next few days ahead of the new year.

Mild temperatures and conditions similar to those on Boxing Day are forecast, with cloud and “patchy drizzle” in areas with thick cloud, including western Wales and south-west England, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “Basically, the North East seems to be the place to be for the next couple of days if you want to see some brighter and maybe even some blue sky at times, whereas elsewhere is mainly grey.”

Over the weekend it will become “a little bit windier and a little bit wetter” across Scotland, with showers in northern Scotland as a result of low pressure, he said.

Further south it will be “pretty cloudy” with some breaks in the cloud on Sunday because of slightly stronger winds.

Temperatures at the weekend may be “slightly fresher” with highs of about 9C to 11C expected, compared with 11C to 13C earlier in the week, though it will still be fairly mild for the time of year including overnight, with little frost expected.

But Mr Partridge added: “As we head towards new year, particularly for New Year’s Eve, it looks like there could be some wet and rather windy weather, particularly across Scotland, which is not ideal considering that’s the place that really goes to town for New Year’s Eve.”