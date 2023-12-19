Ensuring Scotland games are on free-to-air TV is issue for broadcasters – SFA

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland games being made free-to-air is an issue for broadcasters, the chief executive of football’s governing body has said.

Matches have in recent years been broadcast on paid television services, including Viaplay.

But political pressure has risen for public broadcasters to take over the rights to show the games since the men’s team made it to Euro 2020.

Speaking at the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Tuesday, Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell said the issue is out of the body’s hands.

“I don’t think it’s for the SFA to make sure the games are free-to-air, I think it’s on the free-to-air broadcasters to make sure the games are free-to-air,” he said.

“The process is that anybody can bid for our national team rights, it’s centralised through Uefa, it’s open for anybody to bid for them.”

The European football governing body has control over the TV rights for international matches involving each member nation, with just seven of the 55 – including Scotland – being broadcast on paid television services, according to SNP MP Gavin Newlands.

Mr Maxwell said: “Ultimately, it comes down to value, it comes down to finance.

“We receive money from the Uefa centralised deal, we then use that money to go and do the good work we do across the country.

“As long as those financial terms are met, anyone could show our games – I would love our games to be on free-to-air, but it ultimately comes down to the free-to-air broadcasters and can they commit the required finance.”

With the men’s team having qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany, their first group game against the hosts will be shown live on STV, while the subsequent two against Switzerland and Hungary will be carried by the BBC.

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay, who has campaigned on the issue, said: “Football is for all of us, and should be available to as many people as possible.

“Fans are the lifeblood of the sport, and I don’t want anyone to be priced out of our beautiful game or feel like they need to be crammed into a pub in order to watch it.

“For me the main question isn’t about who has been to blame for keeping the matches behind a paywall.

“It is about how we move on and find solutions. I have met with STV and others, and hope that we can bring fans, the SFA and broadcasters together to sort this once and for all.

“It has been a historic year for our men’s team, and there will be millions of us cheering on Steve Clarke’s team and the Tartan Army as they do us proud in Germany.”