First of two over-budget and delayed ferries finally delivered

The first of two late and over-budget ferries being built at a beleaguered Scottish Government-owned shipyard has been delivered.

The Glen Sannox has been handed to the Government’s ferry procurement arm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) after it was given the green light by regulators earlier this week.

The vessel – and its sister ship the Glen Rosa – were due to enter service in 2018 but have been beset by problems which have also quadrupled the £97 million initial cost.

In 2019, the Scottish Government rescued Ferguson Marine from administration, discovering issues with the design and build of the ships which pushed their delivery dates back repeatedly.

It ignited a political firestorm which sparked two parliamentary inquiries and one of the longest running scandals since devolution.

The delivery comes seven years to the day since then first minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the yard to launch the Glen Sannox – which was far from finished at the time and had had its windows painted on.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said on Thursday the delivery of the ferry is an “important milestone for Ferguson Marine”.

She added: “The Glen Sannox will provide resilience to the fleet, delivering vital lifeline services to islanders, and I am encouraged that the Scottish Government’s wider programme to procure six new ferries by 2026 has taken another major step forward.”

Ferguson Marine interim chief executive John Petticrew said it is a “day to look forward”.

He added: “Glen Sannox is a fine vessel, well capable of providing decades of service for islanders and visitors.

“However, there is no doubt it’s been a long haul getting to this point, and we sympathise with ferry users who have waited so long to see this day.

“Looking to the future, our ability to adapt, learn from and successfully overcome considerable challenges demonstrates the resilience and skills of our workforce, and will provide huge value as we tender for future contracts.”

The vessel will now undergo multiple weeks of trials by CMAL to ensure it is up to the job of transporting passengers between the mainland and the Isle of Arran before it can enter service.

CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said: “I’m sure many people will join us in celebrating this milestone today.

“It has been a long time coming, but we have now taken ownership of the MV Glen Sannox and are just weeks away from her entering service.

“This is the first of six major vessels being replaced in our fleet, with the other five well under way.

“We are working hard to rejuvenate the Scottish ferry fleet and infrastructure, on behalf of communities across Scotland.”

Duncan Mackison, interim chief executive of ferry operator CalMac, said: “MV Glen Sannox is a welcome addition to the CalMac fleet.

“Her arrival will benefit communities across the whole west coast ferry network, as new tonnage gives us more flexibility in how we deploy vessels.

“Our crew are excited to sail her and will now get to work to complete operational trials and familiarisation work in the next few weeks before she enters service for Arran.”

GMB Scotland, the biggest union at Ferguson Marine, welcomed completion of the Glen Sannox but said securing future work for the Port Glasgow yard is now the priority.

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said: “The workers at Ferguson Marine are skilled, committed and entirely blameless for the errors made during this project.

“They have done their job to the highest quality, working tirelessly to deliver two huge ferries, which their yard was ill-equipped for, despite the many problems not of their making.

“Now firms from around the world are being asked to bid to build Scotland’s small ferries, exactly the kind of work this yard successfully completed for generations.

“There is no doubt that work should come to Port Glasgow and the future of Ferguson Marine secured.”